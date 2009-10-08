Over The Rhine w/ Vienna Teng

Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wife duo of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, play subtle, arty alternative-pop music that, over the years, has taken on a restrained, rootsy chillperhaps the result of the couple's side gigs as sometimes-members of the Cowboy Junkiesas well as a whiff of jazz. The couple will share tonight’s bill at the Pabst Theater with another artist with a knack for smart jazz-pop. Borrowing heavily from traditional European influences, singer-songwriter Vienna Teng elegantly incorporates deeply personal lyrics into brainy, subdued piano pieces and, sometimes on her records, densely orchestral string pieces.