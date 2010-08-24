Unlike many of the Grateful Dead offshoots that now tour regularly, the Rhythm Devils predate Jerry Garcia’s death. Since the 1970s Dead drummer Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann led improvisational percussive jam segments at the band’s concerts (they also recorded music for Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now , a process that involved improvising jungle sounds as they watched the film). In 2006, they began touring together with a lineup that included Phish’s Mike Gordon and guitarist Steve Kimock. This year they hit the road once again with a revamped lineup that includes The Mother Hips’ Tim Bluhm and Back Door Slam’s Davy Knowles in addition to Gov’t Mule’s Andy Hess and Nigerian drummer Sikiru Adepoju.