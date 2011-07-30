Richard Buckner w/ Conrad Plymouth and Nineteen Thirteen

Alt-country king Richard Buckner is the type of haunting songwriter who brings his voice down to a whisper instead of raising it when he wants to make a point, but although he's toned down the volume considerably from his raw '90s records, he's not averse to turning it back up occasionally. While still stark, his latest record, 2006's Meadow , ups the rock factor, thanks in part to contributions from members of The Mekons and Guided By Voices. A full half decade after that album, in August he'll finally release a follow up, which he's titled Our Blood .