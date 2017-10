During a time when the economy is hemorrhaging manufacturing jobs that may never be replaced, Richard C. Longworth’s latest book may hit a little bit too close to home. Caught in the Middle: America’s Heartland in the Age of Globalism takes a look at how the new economy is dooming middle-class workers in cities like Milwaukee, but also offers a potential solution. Longworth will speak about the book tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Schwartz Bookshop on Downer Avenue.