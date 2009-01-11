Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock for his soaring romanticism. A recent exhibition at Villa Terrace, "Richard Haas: Thirty Years of Looking at Architecture,” which closes today, presents renderings and photographs of approximately 14 proposed and completed public works as well as a collection of etchings and lithographs for which he first gained recognition. Haas’ unwavering interest in architecture is immediately apparent in these prints of mighty urban edifices.