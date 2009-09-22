Richard Lloyd and the Sufi-Monkeys w/ Testa Rosa

Television’s 1977 debut Marquee Moon alone assures that Richard Lloyd will be included on lists of the greatest guitar players of all time for generations to come. After Television’s 1978 breakup, Lloyd carried on as a sometimes solo artist and top-shelf session player, putting his breathless guitar work to great use in particular on Matthew Sweet’s ’90s records. This September Lloyd released his latest solo oddity: The Jamie Neverts Story,/i>, a Jimi Hendrix covers album. Lloyd brushed shoulders with Hendrix through a mutual friend, Velvert Turner, Hendrix’s closest protege.