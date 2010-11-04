The Richard Thompson Band

With his band Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson was instrumental in helping English folk music make the transition to electric sounds in the late ’60s, and then with his former wife, Linda, Thompson became one of the top folk-rock acts of the ’70s. His recent albums have been largely stripped-down affairs, but his newest, Dream Attic , is among his most charged in a decade, placing particular emphasis on his electric guitar work. The album collects 13 new songs Thompson recorded live with his band in February.