Richie Hawtin w/ Gaiser, Dela, Jason Patrick and Adulture

Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. Maintaining his position as co-owner of Plus 8 Records alongside fellow Canadian John Acquaviva, Hawtin continues to enhance electronic music by running a stable of international DJs who build on the Detroit sound and push the boundaries of audio and visual stimulation.