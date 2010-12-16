Teflon Don is a fittingly titled victory lap for Rick Ross. After being outed in 2008 as a former correctional officera revelation that would have almost instantly killed the credibility and careers of most mid-level gangsta rappersthe stout Florida rapper silenced critics with his great 2009 record, Deeper Than Rap ; if anything, the scandal only helped publicize the album. His new Teflon Don is even better than Deeper Than Rap , a rich, immensely soulful album recorded with assists from R&B singers including John Legend, Cee Lo, Erykah Badu, Ne-Yo, Chrisette Michele and Raphael Saadiq.