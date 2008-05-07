Rick Springfield is in Milwaukee, and he’s not planning on going anywhere soon. Through May 10, the ’80s icon will be playing nightly 8 p.m. shows at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theatre. Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Springfield’s career has been pretty busy recently. He’s toured extensively and returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time playing two characters: His signature Dr. Noah Drake, and Drake’s mysterious doppelganger, Eli Love. On the road, Springfield sticks mostly to his greatest hits, so conventional wisdom has it there’s a good chance he’ll play “Jessie’s Girl” tonight.