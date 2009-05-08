Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time playing two characters: His signature Dr. Noah Drake, and Drake’s mysterious doppelganger, Eli Love. Springfield isn’t one to battle nostalgia, so expect a set of mostly old favorites, including his signature “Jessie’s Girl,” when he plays the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight.