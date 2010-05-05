It’s a good week to be a Rick Springfield fan in Milwaukee, as the “Jessie’s Girl” singer begins a whooping four-night stay at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino that’ll keep him here through Saturday night. Tonight he gives an electric-rock show, then tomorrow night he plays a half-acoustic, half-electric all-request show. Friday night is dedicated to his best-selling album, Working Class Dog , which he’ll perform in its entirety, then Saturday night he’ll give another all-electric show. That’s a whole lot of Rick Springfield.