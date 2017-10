Rickey Smiley brings new meaning to the childhood slumber party game of prank calls. Having established himself with his clean, good-spirited material, Smiley is one of few comedians today who can attract an audience of parents, children and grandparents alike. Aside from touring with comedic champions and selling out Madison Square Garden, Smiley has hosted several shows on BET and starred alongside Ice Cube in the film Friday After Next .