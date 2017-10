After decades of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones has taken to throwing her fans curveballs. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop, and 2007's The Sermon on Exposition Boulevard a tough, rock 'n' roll-minded treatise on religionwas one of the most intimate albums of her career. For this concert, though, Jones is going back to her roots, performing her first two albums (1979's Rickie Lee Jones and 1981's Pirates ) in their entirety.