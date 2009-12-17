RiffTrax Christmas Shorts-Stravaganza

Since “Mystery Science Theater 3000” ended its run in 1999, the cast has spent 10 years working on variations of the same theme, riffing on movies in print and online and on DVD. One of the most satisfying of these “MT3K” offshoots has been RiffTrax, a project that reunites the series’ late-period cast of Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett. Lately the trio has taken to doing live, comedic commentaries for films like Plan 9 From Outer Space , simulcasting them to movie theaters around the country. Tonight’s screening is an encore of last night’s live program of bizarre Christmas shorts and miscellanea, which included an appearance from “Weird” Al Yankovich.