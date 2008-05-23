The perennially popular indie-rock band Rilo Kiley continues their spring tour tonight with their first appearance at the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m. Since releasing their major-label debut last year, the band’s profile has been on the rise, but outside projects, tensions in the band and the rising stardom of singer Jenny Lewis has cut their activity short. With no plans to record a follow-up to last year’s polished, poppy Under the Blacklight, the band will likely take a hiatus after this round of tour dates, so this could be fans’ last chance to catch them for a while.