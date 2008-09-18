Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe muse for writers for over a century, as countless pieces of fiction have speculated who may have been the killer andmore interestinglywhat his or her motives could have been. Local writer and director Jackie Benka is the latest to take a stab at the legendary serial killer, with the Alchemist Theatre’s latest offering, Ripper, which continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance. The production makes ample use of the theater’s small interior, converting it into the streets of 19th century London. Theatergoers will even be “escorted” to their seats by prostitutes, most of whom will almost certainly meet a grisly fate during the play.