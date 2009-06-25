Rise Against w/ Rancid and The Riverboat Gamblers

As with previous Rise Against albums, the band’s latest record, Appeal To Reason , mixes hard-charging punk tracks with more traditional rock songs. It’s the most diverse and tuneful effort yet from a band that has shown little difficulty balancing their leftist political leanings with their ever-growing commercial appeal. Rise Against’s 10 p.m. headlining set tonight is preceded by two well-selected openers: Rancid, at 8 p.m., are touring behind their first album in six years, Let the Dominos Fall , which finds their ska-tinted punk little changed for the hiatus; and The Riverboat Gamblers, at 6:30 p.m., are snot-nosed Texas punks who took an unlikely turn toward party-punk irreverence on their latest, Underneath the Owl .