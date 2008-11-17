One of the most political of the modern punk bandsand also one of the most popularRise Against shares an 8 p.m. bill at the Rave with the Alkaline Trio, Thrice and The Gaslight Anthem. As with previous Rise Against albums, the band’s latest record, Appeal To Reason, mixes hard-charging punkish tracks like "Collapse" and "Kotov Syndrome" with more straight-ahead rockers like "Long Forgotten Sons" and "The Strength To Go On." Much of the album balances both punk and traditional rock elements, making it Rise Against's most diverse and tuneful effort yet.