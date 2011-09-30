The Skylight Opera Theatre presents the world premiere of Kirke Mechem's The Rivals , a musical adaptation of playwright Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 comedy of manners of the of the same name. Now set in 1900 Rhode Island, the rollicking farce tells the tale of a young heiress, her two rival lovers and her opinionated aunt, the larger-than-life Mrs. Malaprop, who provides many of play's biggest laugh lines. Conductor Richard Carsey describes Mechem's musical style as “eclectic and colorful.”