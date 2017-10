Milwaukee singer-songwriter John Sieger has been busy lately. In addition to leading his soulful, western-swing band The Subcontinentals, he continues to perform and record solo, releasing 2008's The Shaming of the True , which he recorded in Nashville, the city he lived in for much of the '90s. In addition to those projects, though, he's also returned to the band he first made his name with, Semi-Twang, which this spring released its first album in 23 years, Wages of Sin .