Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with an evening of '50s and '60s throwbacks from the Doo-Wop Daddies, a Milwaukee five-piece vocal ensemble that plays originals and covers nostalgic hits like "Save The Last Dance" and "Duke of Earl." Members of the group have been playing in doo-wop bands since the genre's heyday, performing with bands like Tony's Tygers and The Mike Welch Group.