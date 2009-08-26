River Rhythms w/ Hounds Tooth and Alex Wilson

A relatively fresh addition to the city’s bar-blues scene, Hounds Tooth quickly emerged as staples of just about every regional blues festival worth its salt, thanks in large part to singer Jamie Brace, whose potent wail is loud enough to set off car alarms from blocks away. Tonight Hounds Tooth co-headlines the River Rhythms concert series in Pere Marquette Park with Alex Wilson, an area guitarist who draws from the electric blues of Freddie King and Albert Collins. Wilson performs with his brother, Matthew, on bass and his uncle, Marc, on drums.