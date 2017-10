Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with a performance from Oumar Sagna and the Sindoolaa African Music Band, an ensemble whose musicians and dancers span Senegal and Milwaukee. Their uplifting, international fusion draws from reggae, salsa and soucouss music as well as the traditional sounds of Africa, and incorporates just about every kind of percussion imaginable, from congas and junjuns to tablas to the bougarabou, kotiro and gorongorong.