River Rhythms w/ Paul Cebar

Over the years Paul Cebar has hit the road with a variety of different bands, while never straying from Milwaukee for too long. The same cannot be said for his eclectic style of music, however, which usually draws far more from the sounds of the South than the Midwest. From his days with the R&B Cadets in the early ’80s coffeehouse scene to his more jazzed-up tenure with the Milwaukeeans and most recently his jump into African and Latin rhythms, Cebar has celebrated the spirit of Milwaukee by looking beyond the city.