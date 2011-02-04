From its beginnings as a seven-minute dance interval performed at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, the Irish step-dancing act Riverdance quickly developed into an international sensation as the popular, critically acclaimed production toured the world. With its signature unison dance lines and high-energy choreography, a blend of tap and ballet, the show remains a visual spectacle, but it’s taking a bow with this year’s farewell tour, which stops at the Milwaukee Theatre for three performances this weekend. This may be Milwaukee’s last chance to catch the original Riverdance productiongiven the show’s enduring popularity, though, it seems likely spinoff productions could take its place. (Also Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 and 8 p.m.)