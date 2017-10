The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will learn to take for granted over the next three months. Among the musical acts performing tonight are a broad range of crowd-pleasers including Southbound, U2 Zoo, Uptown Savages, 5 Card Studs, Fat Bottom Special, Marc Ballini and the ubiquitous Pat McCurdy.