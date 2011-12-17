The second installment of the neighborhood “punk crawl” Riverwest Fest is even bigger than last summer's, with eight venues (including thee all-ages ones) and nearly 50 performers participating. The lineup is broader, too, incorporating bands from different ends of the musical spectrum and a mix of veteran and upstart musicians. Among this year's performers are Get Rad, Burning Sons, Sugar Stems, The Fatty Acids, John the Savage, Architects of the Aftermath, Fresh Cut Collective, Group of the Altos, Moon Curse, Kane Place Record Club, Stock Options, Cyborg Fortress, Absolutely, Undercover Organism and Fahri. For the complete schedule, visit <a href=http://riverwestfest.tumblr.com/>riverwestfest.tumblr.com</a>.