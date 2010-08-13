A benefit to renovate the Eagle’s Nest all-ages arts space, Riverwest Fest is a two-day neighborhood music festival hosted at venues around Center and Clarke streets, both all-ages (at the Eagle’s Nest, the Cream City Collectives and Club Timbuktu) and 21-plus (at the Uptowner, Bremen Café, River Horse and Stonefly). The lineup is a grab bag of rock, punk, noise and Americana, and includes, among many others, Maidens, Burning Sons, Red Knife Lottery, Terrior Bute, John the Savage, The Figureheads, Fahri, Death Dream, Centipedes, The Trusty Knife, Curb and High Lonesome. Passes are $10 for one day, $15 for two days; separately, each show is $5. Passes are available at Beans & Barley, Fuel Café, the Jackpot Gallery and Sky High.