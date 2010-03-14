RJD2 w/ Happy Chichester and KingHellBastard

RJD2 made a fast name for himself with his 2002 debut for Def Jux records, Deadringer , one of the few masterpieces of the instrumental hip-hop genre. On that album, he weaved brainy compositions out of some of the most unlikely samples. RJD2 threw fans for a loop with his third album, 2007’s The Third Hand , an undistinguished singer-songwriter set that downplayed his intricate beats, but his latest album, this year’s The Colossus , returns him to his comfort zone. It’s another collection of eclectic, epic soundscapes far grander and more ambitious than almost anything found in contemporary or alternative rap music.