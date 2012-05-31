Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theater over the years. Best known for writing <I>The Fantasticks</i>, the pair originally met in college when the 20th century was still pretty young. Evidently they both came out of small, little West Texas towns in an era when there wasn't much going on for small town America. Tent shows would occasionally pop-up in a vacant lot and play for a week. They'd do live shows with a little bit of music on the side. Kind of a rural mix of Vaudeville, comedy and drama the at also featured popcorn, crackerjacks with little prizes in them and drawings for novelty prizes on the side. Off The Wall Theatre captures a little of that feel in its production of Jones and Schmidt's <i>Roadside</i>. Starring Off The Wall regulars Sharon Rise, Kristen Pagenkopf, Jeremy Welter and David Flores, The show features popcorn and prizes and a folk band with a fiddle, a harmonica, a mandolin and a few other odd items.