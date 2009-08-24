Roadside Graves w/ Chris DeMay

New Jersey’s seven-piece Roadside Graves takes its obvious cues from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg and all other folkies secure enough in their songwriting that they aren’t afraid of being upstaged by beefy, rocking accompaniments. The group’s latest album, My Son’s Home , is a collection of barroom dirges about war and death. The songs cut deep, but the rhythms keep toes tapping happily. Milwaukee folkie Chris DeMay shares this bill, the final concert of WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp festival.