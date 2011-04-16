Roadside Graves w/ Conrad Plymouth and Jeremy Benson

New Jersey's seven-piece Roadside Graves takes its cues from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg and plenty of other folkies at heart who are secure enough in their songwriting that they're not afraid of it being upstaged by beefy, rocking arrangements. The group's latest full-length, 2009's My Son's Home , is a collection of barroom dirges about war and death with songs that cut deep but rhythms that keep toes tapping. They followed it up with last year's You Won't Be Happy With Me EP, which they recorded in the idyllic Adirondack Mountains of New York.