Although his focus of late has been directing horror movies (including recent stabs at John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise), Rob Zombie still finds time to pursue the music career that initially brought him to fame, most recently recording a sequel (due out sometime next year) to his 1998 solo debut Hellbilly Deluxe . The former White Zombie frontman is hitting the road to hype the album, promoting the Hellbilly Deluxe 2 world tour with proclamations of “THE EVIL RETURNS!!” Truth be told, there isn’t all that much “evil” about Zombiewith his love of monster movies, loud heavy metal and silly makeup, he's more of an overgrown teenager than anything elsebut it’s a safe bet that his show will at least be pretty rocking.