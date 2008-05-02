Robbie Fulks, one of many fruitful singer-songwriters to emerge from Chicago’s ’90s alt-country scene, is nothing if not multifaceted. He loves stripped-down, sparse country, but he also likes hard-driven roots rock. He writes silly country toss-offs, but he also writes serious ballads. He has an ambitious concept album to his credit (2001’s Couples in Trouble), but his 2005 albumGeorgia Hard relied on witty jaunts like the ones Shel Silverstein used to pen for the country greats. He finds a happy balance between all these sides during his live performances, as documented on his recent live double album, Revenge! Fulks does an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall.