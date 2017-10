Mystery author Robert Crais returned to one of his most popular creations for his latest thriller, Chasing Darkness: his wisecracking sleuth Elvis Cole. In this installment of the ongoing saga, Cole is lionized after helping exonerate an innocent manbut three years later, that man turns up dead and Cole is placed on trial. Crais discusses the book tonight at a 7 p.m. Mequon Schwartz Books appearance.