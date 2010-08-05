Some blues purists never forgave Robert Cray for his 1986 breakthrough album, Strong Persuader , an ultra-smooth crossover blues record that briefly made Cray a sex symbol. Those purists, however, have missed out on the great albums Cray has released since, discs that run the gamut from traditional blues to blues-soul heavily indebted to Al Green and Hi Records. Cray’s 2005 album, Twenty , stood out for its reggae-accented, anti-war title track, but Cray’s most recent disc, 2009’s This Time , was a more traditional, blues-based affair that put renewed emphasis on Cray’s showy guitar work. Many of those new songs are featured on Cray’s new live CD/DVD, Cookin’ in Mobile .