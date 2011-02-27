Born and raised in the Lone Star state, Robert Earl Keen strips away the pop-polish of modern country music to emphasize its storytelling roots. After meeting neighbor and future country musician Lyle Lovett in college at Texas A&M, the two began to develop their styles playing on the front porch together, with Keen drawing from folk traditions and old-fashioned country. Beginning with his 1984 debut album, No Kinda Dancer , Keen has amassed 10 studio albums, the latest of which is 2009âeuro;™s The Rose Hotel .