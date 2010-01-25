Everyone knows that Wisconsin winters consist of blankets of snow and frigid temperatures. Author Robert Goolrick has used this well-known frozen tundra as the backdrop for his novel A Reliable Wife , a turn-of-the-20th-century tale that takes place in wintry Wisconsin. But despite the context, this narrative is filled with heat and smoldering desire. In 1907, the wealthiest man in a small Wisconsin town sets out to cure his loneliness by placing an ad for a mail-order bride in a Chicago newspaper. What he finds in the mysterious, beautiful woman who arrives is anything but the “reliable wife” that he requested when he placed the ad. Goolrick speaks about the book tonight at 7 p.m.