Film legends Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers appeared in 10 films together, but they weren’t the top-billed stars in all of them. In 1935’s Roberta, which screens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Charles Allis Art Museum, Astaire and Rogers were still supporting actors. Irene Dunne stars as an assistant at a dress shop who captures the heart of her under-qualified boss, played by Randolph Scott. Dancing, singing and romance abound.