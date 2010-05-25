Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enthralling tale of dragons and humans struggling to survive in the war-torn world of the Rain Wild River. With heroic courage and dashing boldness, characters such as Sedric, a man who drinks dragon blood, and Thymara, the clawed Rain Wild native, not to mention the story’s 15 dragons, are preternatural and mysterious, changing and developing throughout their adventures.