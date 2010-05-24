Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enthralling tale of dragons and humans struggling to survive in the war-torn world of the Rain Wild River. With heroic courage and dashing boldness, characters such as Sedric, a man who drinks dragon blood, and Thymara, the clawed Rain Wild native, not to mention the story’s 15 dragons, are preternatural and mysterious, changing and developing throughout their adventures. Hobb will visit Boswell Book Co. on May 24 and Next Chapter Bookshop on May 25 to discuss Dragon Haven. Both events begin at 7 p.m.