Known for his work with British prog rock band Procol Harum in the '60s, guitarist Robin Trower now tours as a solo act or backed by musicians like bassist Jack Bruce of Cream. Using his ax of choice, a custom built Fender Stratocaster, Trower belts out bluesy guitar riffs and dexterously plucks his way through Clapton-esque arrangements. Though his vocals don't necessarily come across as remarkable and employ somewhat passé lyrics, Trower's instrumental legerdemain certainly does.