Robin Williams has been responsible for some of the very best and some of the very worst comedy of the past 30 years, but his maniac, full-body stand-up performances are still a sight to behold. In the years since his record breaking 2002 tour, Williams has fallen on hard times, facing the death of his brother, a divorce and the recurrence of his alcoholism, but rather than touch on the darkness that has fueled some of his surprisingly strong film performances over the past decade, Williams’ latest comedy tour will stick to much safer territory. When he plays the Milwaukee Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m., Williams will offer his musings on the historic 2008 election and will no doubt dump years of material he’s saved up about George Bush’s unfortunate presidency.