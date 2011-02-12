Robyn w/ Diamond Rings and Natalia Kills

After charting around the world in the late ’90s with her single “Show Me Love,” Swedish singer Robyn emerged as one of dance-pop’s most respected artists, garnering critical praise that sometimes eclipsed her actual sales. The 2005 album Robyn brought with it another international hit, “With Every Heartbeat,” and the 2010 album Body Talk , released in three parts, was another critical hit. The album yielded one of her finest singles yet, the sad disco lament “Dancing on My Own,” which became her first No. 1 hit in her home country.