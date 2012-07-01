Stockholm-born and -bred singer Robyn has been a favorite among the dance-club crowd since her 1995 debut, Robyn Is Here, and she further solidified that standing with her 2010 trilogy Body Talk, Pt. 1, Pt. 2 and Pt. 3. The 33-year-old scored a 2011 Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording with the catchy “Dancing on My Own,” which pretty much describes her live performances. (She garnered two more Grammy nods earlier this year for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronica album). <P> Robyn marches to the beat of her own drum machines, relying heavily on synth loops and mechanized beats to get her groove on. She clearly knows her way around a beat, having caught the attention of Katy Perry to open for Perry's “California Dreams” summer 2011 tour. For the curious and uninitiated, this is a good opportunity to catch the Swedish songbird in flight among the die-hard fans in the great outdoors.