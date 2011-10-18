Rochelle Melander knows a thing or two about writing books. Her latest, Write-A-Thon: Write Your Book in 26 Days (And Live to Tell About It) , is her tenth, and it is filled with tips she's learned from her experiences both as an author and as a writing coach. In it, she shares techniques and problem-solving exercises that can help aspiring authors overcome their writers block to finish their fiction or non-fiction book quickly—and, just as importantly, to get it published. Melander will discuss the book and share some writer dos and don'ts at her appearance at Boswell Book Company tonight.