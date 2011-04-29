Remember Constantine Maroulis, the long-haired, Nickelback-covering, fourth-season “American Idol” contestant who helped break the barrier for rock singers on that show? These days he's embracing his theatrical tendencies by starring in a touring production of Rock of Ages, the jukebox musical built from hair-metal hits by '80s acts including Twisted Sister, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and Poison. The plot centers around a small-town girl who falls for a city boy destined for rock stardom. (Multiple performances through Sunday, May 1.)