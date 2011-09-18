Rock The Green w/ The Fray and Ben Folds

Milwaukee's first environmentally minded, near-zero-waste music festival is headlined by a pair of piano-rock acts: The Fray, the Denver group which will be performing in advance of its upcoming third album, Scars and Stories , and Ben Folds, who last year released Lonely Avenue , a collaboration with novelist Nick Hornby. The bill also includes the lively Los Angeles soul-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, adult-alternative singer Michelle Branch and the soft-rock band Parachute. Local singer-songwriter Evan Christian opens the stage at 11 a.m.