Looking for some used vinyl, instruments, books or sound gear? Then the Ring's Rock N' Roll Rummage Sale, which happens today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., just may have you covered. Get there early before the collectors pick everything over and prevent you from finding that original pressing of Introducing the Beatles or that missing circuit for your Moog synth. The Ring is located in the Fifth Ward at 113 W. Virgina Street.